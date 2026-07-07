Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced that it has started work on the first package of the Izghawa & Al Thumaid Infrastructure Development Project being implemented at a total cost of QAR688 million ($187 million).

Package 1 of the Izghawa and Al Thumaid Project is located on the Northwestern outskirts of Doha and covers a total area of 2.71 million sq m. To minimise disruption and accelerate project delivery, the project has been divided into four geographical zones, with construction works being implemented sequentially in each zone.​

The project is aimed at delivering integrated infrastructure services for 669 residential plots and supporting future urban growth in the areas, it stated.

Eng. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Head of the Northern Areas Section at the Roads Projects Department, highlighted the importance of the Project, noting that it represents a significant investment in modern, sustainable infrastructure that supports the population and urban growth of both areas while enhancing the quality of services provided to residents.

The project will help develop the internal road network, improve road safety, and implement comprehensive infrastructure facilities designed to meet both current and future needs, it stated.

Eng. Talal Al Mughaiseeb, Roads Engineering Specialist at the Roads Projects Department, said the project will provide integrated infrastructure services for 669 citizen plots and several service facilities in Izghawa and Al Thumaid.

The project is also designed to support future population growth and the commercial developments currently under construction.

Package 1 of the Izghawa and Al Thumaid Roads and Infrastructure Project includes the construction and development of 27 km of roads, in addition to 50 km of pedestrian and cycling paths, complete with road safety features, traffic signs, and road markings.

The project will also include the installation of 856 street lighting poles and the provision of 3,890 parking spaces.

The scope of works also includes the construction of 39 km of rainwater drainage networks, 18 km of treated sewage effluent (TSE) networks for irrigating landscaped areas, and 23 km of sewage networks.-TradeArabia News Service

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