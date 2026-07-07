Egypt and France signed a declaration of intent on Monday for bilateral cooperation in the field of migration, focusing on addressing the root economic and social causes of irregular movement rather than solely managing borders.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty said the agreement represents an important milestone in addressing illegal migration. He noted that the declaration marks a new step in activating the strategic partnership launched in April 2025 during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Egypt.

Abdelatty stated that the declaration opens new horizons for cooperation by adopting a comprehensive and balanced approach that extends beyond border management and the return of irregular migrants to tackle the underlying drivers of migration.

The minister praised France’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in higher education, vocational training, skills development, and job creation, which he said contributes to limiting the motives for illegal migration and boosts sustainable development.

During his address, Abdelatty outlined the burdens Egypt bears by hosting large numbers of refugees and asylum seekers, which he noted places pressure on national resources and public services. He stressed the importance of enhancing international solidarity and sharing burdens fairly.

The minister also highlighted the success of Egypt’s comprehensive national approach to combating illegal migration and the smuggling of migrants. He pointed out that this strategy has prevented any illegal migration boats from departing Egyptian shores for Europe in recent years, reflecting Egypt’s commitment to protecting its borders and enhancing regional stability.

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