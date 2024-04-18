Tunisia will never accept to be a host or transit country for undocumented migrants, President Kais Saied reiterated as he chaired Tursday in Carthage a ceremony to mark the 68th anniversary of internal security forces.

The priority today is to dismantle terrorism, human and drug trafficking networks, he further said as he delivered the Order of the Day.

"We are the victims of an unfair world economy and we will not accept to see its disastrous consequences afflict our people," he added.

The Head of State urged internal security forces to redouble efforts and vigilance to counter attempts to destabilise the country from inside and outside.

Kais Saied also emphasised the need to ensure law abidance for all without exception as law, he said, is the guarantor of progress and stability.

Freedom and security are not incompatible. Far better, security protects freedom which does not mean anarchy, defamation and spreading rumors to harm State institutions.

"Tunisia is confronted with decisive challenges but our fate lies within our hands and our determination to address them is stronger than ever now, " the President underlined..

The President of the Republic paid tribute to the country's martyrs and wished all of the injured among security forces a speedy recovery.

The Fida foundation is providing full support, he said, to the families of the martyrs and the injured among law enforcement and military personnel.

