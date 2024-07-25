Egypt-based Elaraby Group inked a new partnership agreement with the Japanese company Sharp to manufacture refrigerators and deep freezers in Egypt, with investments amounting to $50 million, as per a statement.

The construction of the factory and installation of production lines would begin in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, with manufacturing starting in Q1 of 2026.

The factory's initial production capacity will be 400,000 units annually, creating approximately 1,500 jobs for engineers, technicians, and administrators.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).