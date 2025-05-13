Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the EGX30 index up by 0.47% to 31,577.01 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 0.10% to 3,269.44 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) closed the session lower by 0.02% at 9,435.82 points. The EGX100 index added 0.04% at 12,767.5 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 3.212 billion through the exchange of 1.366 billion shares over 93,775 transactions, while the market capitalization amounted to EGP 2.246 trillion.

Retail investors accounted for 73.12% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 26.87% of the total trading.

Egyptian investors made up 89.69% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders represented 4.22% and 6.09% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 13.693 million and EGP 78.449 million, respectively, while Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 92.142 million.