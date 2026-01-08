PHOTO
BENGALURU - The Saudi bourse led Gulf equities lower in early trade on Thursday as investors weighed escalating geopolitical tensions against mixed U.S. labour market signals.
The United States seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, including one sailing under Russia's flag, as part of President Donald Trump's push to tighten control over oil flows in the Americas.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index fell 0.8%, with almost all constituents in negative territory. Materials, utilities and financials stocks led the losses.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) slid as much as 4.8% to 48.20 riyals a share, its lowest in nearly 17 years.
The decline came after the chemical major said in a bourse filing on Thursday it had agreed to divest its entire stake in SABIC Europe and its Engineering Thermoplastics (ETP) business in Europe and the Americas for a combined enterprise value of $950 million.
Elsewhere, Al Rajhi Bank eased 0.8% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co slipped 1.6%.
The Qatari benchmark index declined 0.5%, with most stocks lower. Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding fell 1.1%, while Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, shed 0.8%.
Dubai's benchmark stock index eased 0.2%, dragged by a 4.4% drop in Gulf Navigation Holding and a 1% decline in Emaar Development.
The Abu Dhabi benchmark index edged down 0.1%. Alpha Dhabi Holding lost 0.7% and Presight AI fell 1.9%.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. job openings fell to a 14-month low in November, while hiring remained sluggish, pointing to cooling labour demand.
Investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday for further clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.
Gulf markets tend to track shifts in U.S. monetary policy expectations, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)