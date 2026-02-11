Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the holding company of Egypt Duty Free Shops dropped by 21.07% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 180.569 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial results.

In H1 FY2024/2025, profits were at EGP 228.773 million.

Total revenues fell to EGP 724.252 million at the end of December 2025 from EGP 734.412 million a year earlier.

As for the standalone financials, net profits dropped to EGP 180.892 million from EGP 229.267 million, while earnings per share (EPS) shrank to EGP 1.652 from EGP 2.093.

Non-consolidated revenues amounted to EGP 718.098 million in H1 FY2025/2026, an annual decrease from EGP 726.341 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY 2025/26, the EGX-listed firm registered 18.54% YoY lower consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company at EGP 87.353 million, versus EGP 107.242 million.