Arab Finance: Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company (MEGM) reported a net profit after tax of EGP 1.107 billion in 2025, soaring by 549.81% year on year (YoY) from EGP 170.458 million, according to a disclosure on March 11th.

The company generated revenues from contracts with clients of EGP 5.855 billion last year, up from EGP 1.828 billion in 2024.

MEGM is an Egypt-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of glass containers in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The company’s product solutions include food jars, bottles, juice, carbonated bottles, and pharma, among others.