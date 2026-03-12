First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) shareholders approved the distribution of AED8.84 billion ($2.41 billion in cash dividends for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, at the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday virtually.

The dividend represents 80 fils per share and the highest cash dividend in the group’s history.

Underscoring the strength of its strategy and disciplined execution, FAB closed 2025 as the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, with total assets of AED1.40 trillion, reinforcing its position as the UAE’s global bank and a leading regional financial powerhouse, the bank said.

The dividend approval follows a year of record financial performance. FAB delivered a 24% year-on-year increase in net profit to AED21.11 billion in FY’25, marking the culmination of a multi‑year growth trajectory that has seen the Group double net profit since 2020, driven by disciplined growth, balance‑sheet strength and consistent execution across cycles.

Double-digit growth in net profit was driven by strong transaction volumes across multiple products and asset classes, deeper client engagement, expanded cross-sell activity, and enhancement of the group’s investment offerings.

Throughout 2025, FAB reinforced its leadership position in the UAE while continuing to expand its international franchise across more than 20 markets. Growth in cross-border lending and deposit flows was supported by key corridors in Europe, Asia, and the broader MENA region. Expansion milestones included operations going live in Turkey and GIFT City, India, landmark transactions in Nigeria, and further progress on French subsidiarisation.

The year also marked a significant acceleration in FAB’s artificial intelligence journey. Enterprise-wide AI adoption was embedded throughout the franchise, with Microsoft Copilot rolled out to all employees, supported by a growing library of over 1,000 AI agents. Multiple use cases are being advanced spanning trade, payments, compliance, finance, and customer operations, delivering measurable improvements in productivity, efficiency, and client experience. FAB’s AI Innovation Hub and Responsible AI governance framework continue to institutionalise AI deployment and further the Group’s efforts in being at the forefront of intelligence-driven banking.

Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of FAB, said: “In 2025, FAB delivered a strong and resilient performance, reflecting sustained progress in building scale, diversification, and long-term value. The Group achieved record profitability, supported by robust operating income growth, improved asset quality, and disciplined cost management. A diversified revenue mix and a sector-leading cost-to-income ratio reinforced the resilience of our business model across economic cycles.

"Strong capital and liquidity positions remained a hallmark of the Group, with capital ratios comfortably above regulatory requirements. This strength enabled FAB to continue supporting clients and priority sectors while preserving balance sheet flexibility and risk discipline."

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said: “In 2025, FAB accelerated regional momentum, strengthened corridor activity, expanded its international footprint and embedded AI across the bank to maximise cross-border trade and investment opportunities.

"A year of disciplined execution and measurable progress enabled FAB to deliver record profitability, strengthen its balance sheet, and further diversify its revenue base across Investment Banking & Markets, Wholesale, and Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client segments.

"Group revenue reached AED 36.68 billion, with net profit of AED 21.11 billion, while Return on Tangible Equity stood at 19.2%, firmly exceeding our medium-term guidance and reinforcing FAB’s position among the world’s most profitable AA-rated banks. Reflecting this strong performance, shareholders approved a cash dividend of 80 fils per share for the financial year 2025, representing a total distribution of AED 8.84 billion, the highest cash dividend in the Bank’s history." - TradeArabia News Service

