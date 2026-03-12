Egypt’s Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi held a meeting with the board of the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority, chaired by Yasser Ramadan, to review ongoing work plans following the authority’s transformation into an economic body, a move aimed at strengthening the mining sector and gradually increasing its contribution to national output.

During the meeting, the minister and the authority’s board discussed several key issues, most notably the mechanism for implementing a comprehensive airborne geophysical survey of Egypt’s mineral resources during the current year. They also reviewed progress on launching an integrated digital portal for mining investment in Egypt.

At the start of the meeting, Badawi welcomed the cabinet’s approval for the authority to contract X-Calibur to carry out the nationwide airborne geophysical survey covering different parts of the country.

He said the project represents one of the most important initiatives the authority will implement in 2026, describing it as a fundamental step toward identifying critical minerals and rare elements needed for various industries.

Badawi added that implementing the national project requires coordinated efforts among relevant entities to monitor the different stages of execution, alongside continued coordination to ensure adherence to the project’s timetable, achieve its objectives and maximise the value of the data and results expected from the survey.

