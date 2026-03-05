Canadian mining company Stellar AfricaGold has confirmed the successful completion of its Phase I diamond drilling campaign at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco.

The company is now fast-tracking a fully funded 5,000-metre Phase II programme aimed at advancing the project toward a maiden mineral resource estimate.

According to a statement by Stellar, the Phase I campaign intersected structurally controlled gold mineralisation within a shear-hosted quartz vein system in Zone B.

The results validated the company’s geological model and indicated continuity of gold mineraliszation at depth, it said.

“The drill results received to date validate our structural model and confirm the presence of a robust gold system,” said J-François Lalonde, President and CEO of Stellar AfricaGold.

“With additional equipment mobilized and a fully funded 5,000-metre drill programme in the planning stage, we are entering an accelerated growth phase.”

The company has already moved to scale up field operations. A second excavator was mobilised on 2 March to advance surface trenching and prepare drill pads.

A dedicated regional exploration team is set for deployment by 15 March to evaluate satellite gold and silver targets across the 86-square-kilometre Tichka Est permit area.

The Phase II programme will focus on three objectives. It will expand mineralisation identified in Zone B, test structural extensions to the north and south, and evaluate depth continuity. The broader goal is to establish sufficient drill density to support a formal resource estimate.

Planned technical work for the second quarter of 2026 includes structural mapping, 3D geological modeling incorporating the new drill data, and remote sensing with hyperspectral mapping.

The company also intends to carry out a high-resolution topographic survey and a diorite sampling programme using four-acid digest multi-element analysis. Construction of additional access roads to priority extension targets is also underway.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

