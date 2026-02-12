Oman will stop exporting chromium ore with a concentration below 36 percent starting mid-2026 as it moves to centralise mineral exports through a newly established state-backed marketing company.

Local Arabic-language website Atheer quoted Energy and Minerals Minister Salem bin Nasser Al Aufi as saying that improving mineral concentration significantly enhances export value, reinforcing the government’s objective to boost in-country processing.

Under the new framework, all overseas mineral exports will be channelled through the newly formed Oman Minerals Marketing Company, which has begun operations this year in gypsum and chromium.

The company plans to gradually expand its mandate in partnership with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

The minister also said Oman Minerals Development Company has been designated as the national lead entity to explore and assess rare earth mineral reserves before entering into any foreign partnerships.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

