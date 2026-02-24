MUSCAT: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals, working with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has conducted a series of meetings and field visits with mining companies across several governorates to assess operational challenges and the performance of digital services.

Officials said the initiative covered nine visits to OCCI branches, where companies provided feedback on licensing, applications and transaction processing. Issues raised included service timelines, clarity of procedures and access to online platforms.

The ministry said feedback collected during the visits is being reviewed for inclusion in upcoming development plans, with performance indicators to track improvements. Updates to several mining-related digital services are expected to be rolled out in phases.

The discussions also covered the use of the ministry’s digital platforms, including the Taqa investment portal, which supports tendering and licensing processes in the energy and minerals sectors, as well as other systems supporting supplier registration, emissions reporting and data management.

The initiative forms part of wider government efforts under the Tahawul programme to improve efficiency, transparency and private sector engagement in Oman’s mining sector.

