Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate telephone calls on Monday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Paulo Rangel to discuss regional developments and their implications for security and stability.

During the minister’s call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, the two officials discussed the latest developments in the region and the efforts to achieve security and stability.

In a separate call with Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, Prince Faisal discussed the latest developments in the current situation.

The Portuguese foreign minister reiterated his country’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks and expressed Portugal’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He also praised the Kingdom's efforts in providing assistance and facilities to Portuguese citizens residing in the Kingdom amid the current circumstances.

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