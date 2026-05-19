DOHA: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, received Monday a phone call from Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Qatar News Agency reported.

Discussions during the call focused on bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them as well as the latest developments in the region, and Pakistan's mediation efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in order to enhance security and stability in the region.

During the call, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and all parties involved in the mediation and good offices that contributed to reaching a ceasefire between the United States of America and Iran.

He affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for the Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at ending the crisis through peaceful means, stressing the need for all parties to engage with these efforts in order to create the right atmosphere for progress in the negotiations, leading to a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.