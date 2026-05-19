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With the labor market stable, too-high inflation and what to do about it is top of mind as Kevin Warsh prepares to take the helm of the Federal Reserve on Friday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday.
"Services inflation is high and rising and that's probably not coming from oil, it's probably not coming from tariffs, Goolsbee told Liz Claman on Fox Business Network. "There are going to be a lot of things on the radar screen and we could use some guidance here from the chair." (Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul)