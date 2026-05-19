With the labor market ​stable, too-high ⁠inflation and what ‌to do about it ​is top of mind ​as Kevin Warsh prepares ​to take the helm of the ⁠Federal Reserve on Friday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said ​on ‌Monday.

"Services inflation ⁠is ⁠high and rising and that's ​probably not ‌coming from ⁠oil, it's probably not coming from tariffs, Goolsbee told Liz Claman on Fox Business Network. "There are going to be a lot ‌of things on the radar ⁠screen and ​we could use some guidance here from ​the ‌chair." (Reporting by Ann ⁠Saphir, Editing ​by Franklin Paul)