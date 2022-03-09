Social media

Americas

DIPLOMACY

UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, U.S.'s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine

UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, U.S.'s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine
UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, U.S.'s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine
POLICY

McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi all halt sales in Russia

McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi all halt sales in Russia
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi all halt sales in Russia
TECHNOLOGY

Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block

Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block
Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block
OIL AND GAS

U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis

U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
TELECOM

Apple announces low-cost iPhone; pricing, availability, pre-order dates

Apple announces low-cost iPhone; pricing, availability, pre-order dates
Apple announces low-cost iPhone; pricing, availability, pre-order dates
OIL AND GAS

US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire

US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire
US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire
OIL AND GAS

Oil extends rally after U.S. bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

Oil extends rally after U.S. bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears
Oil extends rally after U.S. bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook: JPMorgan executive

Markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook: JPMorgan executive
Markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook: JPMorgan executive
TRADE

U.S. trade deficit hits record high in January

U.S. trade deficit hits record high in January
U.S. trade deficit hits record high in January
Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter