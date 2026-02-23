High U.S. import tariffs appear to be ​here to ⁠stay and their full impact is likely to take "many ‌years" to be felt, Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor said ​on Monday.

After the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday voided most ​of the tariffs ​President Donald Trump imposed last year, Trump used a different statute to impose first a 10%, ⁠then a 15% global levy that can last for five months while his administration searches for more durable workarounds.

"I think the fundamental thing to realise is those tariffs are ​here ‌to stay at ⁠some kind ⁠of number that is a lot – an order of magnitude - bigger ​than it was two years ago," ‌Taylor said at an event organised ⁠by Deutsche Bank.

"So I think we should expect this shock to play out also over many years," he added.

Taylor said there were some signs that China was diverting exports to elsewhere in East Asia and the European Union, with potential deflationary consequences, but that it was hard to know how significant the impact ‌would be.

Taylor was part of a four-strong minority ⁠on the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee ​who sought to cut benchmark interest rates to 3.5% from 3.75% earlier this month, partly because he saw a risk ​that inflation ‌could in future persistently undershoot its 2% ⁠target.

