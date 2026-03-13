British government bond prices continued ​to drop ⁠on Friday, with ‌Brent crude oil prices back ​at over $100.

Five- and 10-year gilt yields, ​which move inversely to ​prices, rose by around 3-4 basis ⁠points shortly after the market opened.

The 10-year yield touched its highest level ​since ‌September at 4.817%.

The British ⁠five-year ⁠yield has increased by 65 ​bps this month, ‌compared with 48 ⁠bps for its French counterpart, 38 bps in France and 37 in the United States, meaning gilts have underperformed by a wide margin.

Investors saw ‌a roughly 80% chance of ⁠a quarter-point Bank of ​England interest rate hike by the end ​of ‌the year.