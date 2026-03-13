PHOTO
British government bond prices continued to drop on Friday, with Brent crude oil prices back at over $100.
Five- and 10-year gilt yields, which move inversely to prices, rose by around 3-4 basis points shortly after the market opened.
The 10-year yield touched its highest level since September at 4.817%.
The British five-year yield has increased by 65 bps this month, compared with 48 bps for its French counterpart, 38 bps in France and 37 in the United States, meaning gilts have underperformed by a wide margin.
Investors saw a roughly 80% chance of a quarter-point Bank of England interest rate hike by the end of the year. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)