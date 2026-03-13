The Arab Energy Fund, a leading multilateral impact financial institution, achieved its fourth consecutive year of record net income in 2025, supported by sustained balance sheet growth, strong funding activity, disciplined cost management, and continued portfolio optimisation across business lines.

Net income increased to $282.4 million in 2025, compared to $265.7 million in 2024. Excluding the one-off gain from the 2024 property sale, net income rose by 18% year-on-year, from a normalised base of $239.6m in 2024.

Total assets grew by 23% YoY to a record $13.4 billion (2024: $10.9 billion), reflecting strong asset build-up momentum across Corporate Banking, Investments, and Treasury.

Khalid Al-Ruwaigh, Chief Executive Officer, The Arab Energy Fund, said: “Our financial results reflect the strength and resilience of The Arab Energy Fund’s diversified business model. Achieving our fourth consecutive year of record net income, supported by a strong balance sheet, underscores our disciplined execution, prudent risk management, and continued ability to mobilize capital across the region.”

During 2025, the fund raised $3.8 billion in new funding, reinforcing its diversified funding base and strong access to international capital markets. Asset quality remained robust, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 0.2%, reflecting prudent underwriting standards and active portfolio monitoring.

Vicky Bhatia, Chief Financial Officer, The Arab Energy Fund, commented: “TAEF has delivered, yet another strong performance, achieving its highest Net Income level of USD 282.4mn. We also raised record levels of funding in 2025, achieving effective pricing outcomes. We maintained strong operating efficiency, with a cost-to-income ratio of 19.5% and Capital adequacy of 30.45%, positioning us very well to fuel our future growth.”

Across its business lines, Corporate Banking expanded its portfolio to $6 billion, with net operating income reaching $140.1 million, supported by financing activity across the energy value chain, portfolio expansion and funding optimization. Investments & Partnerships grew its asset portfolio to USD 1.6bn, delivering USD 67.0mn in gross operating income, driven by dividend income and continued portfolio diversification. Treasury and Capital Markets maintained strong balance sheet management, with assets reaching USD 5.5bn and net operating income of USD 132.6mn, supported by effective liquidity management, optimization of investments amid a declining interest rate environment and disciplined funding execution.

