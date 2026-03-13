KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, has announced that it secured new orders worth Rs14.8 billion ($161 million) for Transmission & Distribution projects in the Middle East, Africa and the Americas in addition to the home market India.

Announcing the big contract win, KEC said in the Middle East, it has secured the largest composite order for 380 kV transmission lines, substations and EHV Cabling in Saudi Arabia despite the current geopolitical situation in the region.

A flagship company of the RPG Group, one of India’s leading business conglomerates, the KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines and cables and conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables).

On the big win, KEC International Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said: "We are pleased with the new order wins in our T&D business across multiple geographies. The award of our largest composite order in Saudi Arabia despite the current geopolitical situation is a positive indicator of continuing investments in the Middle East T&D market."

