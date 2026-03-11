The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) completed periodic maintenance works on 672 groundwater wells across various areas of the Emirate of Sharjah during 2025.

Engineer Abdulrahman Bukhlef, Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department, affirmed that the authority is taking all necessary measures to secure water resources and is committed to implementing best practices in groundwater management, ensuring the continuity of services with the highest standards.

He explained that the authority continues to implement its plans to strengthen the water security system by expanding water desalination projects and developing transmission and distribution networks, alongside awareness campaigns aimed at rationalising consumption and preserving this national resource.

Bukhlef pointed out that the authority is also working to limit random and unregulated wells, which could deplete water reserves, through inspection campaigns conducted in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

He added that licences for drilling wells are granted based on technical and scientific considerations to protect water resources from misuse and waste. These activities are carried out under the supervision of specialised entities to ensure the sustainability of natural resources, in accordance with scientific standards based on geological studies, groundwater availability, and the adoption of international best practices to safeguard water resources.

He called on the public to adhere to the regulations governing water usage and well drilling, stressing that this reflects a sense of responsibility and helps ensure the safety of beneficiaries while preserving water resources.