Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded a contract worth 216 million UAE dirhams ($58.82 million) for a strategic project to install and commission water transmission pipelines in the emirate.

The contract includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipelines of varying diameters, along with associated works across multiple locations in the emirate, the utility provider, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, said in a statement.



The project entails the installation, testing, and commissioning of a 7.1-kilometre main water transmission line, along with 20 interconnections to the transmission and distribution networks, increasing flow and pressure across various areas of Dubai.



The project, which aims to ensure adequate water supply for both current and future needs, is scheduled for completion within 24 months, the statement said.



DEWA had issued three tenders this year for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of GRE pipelines and associated works.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

