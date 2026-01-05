Oman’s Nama Water Services company has announced that construction is currently under way on a water purification plant being set up for Wadi Dayqah Dam in the Wilayat of Qurayat.

The project is being implemented as a public private partnership (PPP) on the ‘build-own-and-operate’ model for a period of 20 years, reported Oman News Agency.

Once operational, the plant’s production capacity will soar to 65,000 cu m per day, it stated.

The Wadi Dayqah Dam stands out as one of the sultanate’s vital projects that have a developmental impact. It serves as one of the basic pillars for diversifying sources of water production and raising the readiness of the supply system during emergency situations, said the report, citing a top official.

The first phase of the project, which covers the design and planning works, now stands at 20% completion, while the Phase II is set to begin later this month, stated Eng. Nadia Juma Al Balushi, the Director of PPP projects at Nama Water.

The project is set to be completed as per schedule by March 2027, she added.

