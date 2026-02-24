Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. said on Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract by Jeddah Municipality to complete the cleaning of stormwater and surface water networks.

The company will complete the cleaning of stormwater and surface water networks in the sub-municipalities (South and Al-Malisa) within 60 calendar months, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The contract is valued at 108.46 million Saudi riyals ($28.91 million).

The financial impact of the contract will be reflected in the third quarter of 2026 results, the statement said.

Last week, the company signed two contracts with a combined value of SAR 212 million ($57 million). This includes a 60-month contract worth SAR155 million with Jeddah Amana Municipality for ‘Operation (cleaning) of Rain Water Networks in sub-municipalities Al-Balad (BA), Al Jami’ah (JA) and Umm Al-Salam (US) in Jeddah City,’ and a 36-month SAR 57 million contract for ‘Operation and Maintenance of Water and Wastewater Networks in Hafer Al-Batin Governorate’ with the National Water Company (NWC).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

