Egypt - Randa El-Menshawy, Egypt’s Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, has directed that a number of seawater desalination plants be offered to specialised local private-sector companies to undertake operation and maintenance activities, as part of the state’s efforts to improve operational efficiency and sustainability.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, the offering will target desalination plants with production capacities exceeding 10,000 cubic metres per day.

The initiative aims to enhance operational performance, strengthen maintenance systems, and benefit from advanced technical expertise in the desalination sector, within the framework of expanding public-private partnerships in infrastructure projects.

The offering includes desalination plants located along Egypt’s northwestern coast in the cities of Matruh, El Alamein, and El Dabaa. It also covers facilities in South Sinai Governorate, including Ras Sedr, El Tor, Dahab, Nuweiba, Abu Zenima, and Sharm El-Sheikh. Additional facilities include the desalination plant at Kilometer 17 in Arish and the Al-Yusr plant in Hurghada.

The directive was issued during a periodic meeting of the utilities committee to review the performance of drinking water, wastewater, and utilities sectors. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister for Utilities Ahmed Omran and senior ministry officials.

El-Menshawy emphasised that seawater desalination plants represent a key pillar in diversifying water resources in coastal and tourism-driven areas, particularly in light of ongoing urban expansion and development.

She noted that engaging the private sector in operation and maintenance activities would help ensure the application of internationally recognised standards, enhance operational efficiency, and guarantee the long-term sustainability of desalination facilities.

The minister also highlighted the importance of continuous monitoring of plant performance and strict adherence to approved technical and environmental standards to secure stable drinking water supplies and support development plans in Egypt’s coastal regions.

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