Egypt’s Korra Energi announced that its consortium with High Dam Electrical and Industrial Projects Company (HIDELECO) has been awarded contracts for Lots 1 and 3 of a major transmission project linking wind power plants in the Gulf of Suez region to Egypt’s national power grid.

Combined value for the two contracts is more than 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($58 million), according to Korra Energi’s press statement.

The project, awarded by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), involves the construction of 500-kilovolt (kV) ultra-high-voltage (UHV) overhead transmission lines connecting the wind farms to the Hawamdia substation in Giza Governorate.

Lot 1, covering approximately 45 kilometres (km), has a contract value of around EGP 788 million plus $14 million while Lot 3, extending approximately 52km, is valued at around EGP 875 million plus $15 million.

Both contracts are scheduled for completion within one year following finalisation of contractual procedures.

The two packages form part of a wider transmission scheme extending approximately 350km in total, of which the Korra Energi consortium will execute around 100km. EETC is driving the scheme, which is among the largest power transmission projects currently underway in Egypt, with total investments ranging between EGP 12 billion and EGP 14 billion ($231 million and $269 million).

The scheme, divided into eight lots, attracted competition from major local and international companies and consortiums.

The UHV transmission project is intended to evacuate electricity generated by new wind power developments in the Gulf of Suez and enable the national grid to absorb more than 2 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity.

Ayman Korra, CEO of Korra Energi, said the award strengthens the company’s position in the energy and infrastructure sectors and reflects EETC’s confidence in the consortium’s technical and execution capabilities.

He added that the project directly supports the government’s goal of expanding renewable energy initiatives while enhancing energy security and power system efficiency, and minimise transmission losses.

Gulf of Suez wind power projects

Existing onshore wind farms in the Gulf of Suez, according to project data from Zawya Projects, include the 545-megawatt (MW) Zafarana Wind Farm, Gabal El-Zeit Wind Farms (580 MW), Ras Ghareb Wind Farm (262 MW), West Bakr Wind Farm (250 MW) and Red Sea Wind Energy project (650 MW).

Planned and under-construction projects include ACWA Power's 1.1 GW Suez Wind Energy project, AMEA Power's 500MW Amunet wind farm, Scatec's 900 MW Shadwan wind farm, Shokeir Wind Energy's 900 MW Ras Shokeir wind farm and Infinity Power's 200 MW Ras Ghareb wind farm.

Egypt added more than 1.5 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2025, driven entirely by utility-scale solar and wind projects, taking its total installed renewable capacity to 9.3 GW, according to a report by International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

(1 US dollar = 51.98 Egyptian pounds)

​(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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