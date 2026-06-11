Qalaa Holdings’ Chairman and Founder Ahmed Heikal expects an initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, National Ports Management (NPM), to take place in September or October 2026, he told Zawya Arabic.

Heikal was speaking on the sidelines of the Portfolio Egypt 2026 conference held in Cairo earlier this week.

Qalaa Holdings, an energy and infrastructure investor listed on the Egyptian Exchange, has previously announced plans to list four of its subsidiaries. Investment bank Zilla Capital has been appointed to manage the IPO of the National Ports Management, although further details and the final timeline have not been disclosed.

The company was previously known as National River Port Management Company (NRPMC) before rebranding.

“I’m imagining September or October for the National ports company IPO,” Heikal said.

The offering is expected to be followed by IPOs of Dina Farms for food Industries company and ASEC Automation in 2027, Heikal added, without disclosing the fourth subsidiary planned for listing.

He also said that EFG Holding has been appointed to manage the IPO of Dina Farms for food Industries.

Click here to read the article in Arabic.