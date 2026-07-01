Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday's trading session in positive territory, snapping a five-session losing streak, with the benchmark EGX30 index rising 1.33% to close at 50,487.96 points.

The EGX Shariah Index advanced 2.06% to 5,694.25 points, while the EGX35-LV gained 1.53% to 5,916.87 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 EWI and EGX100 EWI indices climbed 2.09% and 1.97%, ending the session at 15,503.28 points and 21,141.62 points, respectively.

Total turnover reached EGP 7.803 billion, with 1.727 billion shares traded through 166,054 transactions. Market capitalization stood at EGP 3.679 trillion by the close of trading.

Individual investors accounted for 76.12% of total trading activity, while institutions represented 23.87%.

Egyptian investors made up 89.51% of total trading, compared with 3.14% for Arab investors and 7.36% for foreign investors.

Arab and foreign investors recorded net selling of EGP 28.565 million and EGP 430.029 million, respectively, while Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 458.594 million.