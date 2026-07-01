Major Gulf stock markets rose in early trading on Wednesday, even as sentiment remained ​cautious amid concerns ⁠that talks between Iran and the United States could break ‌down.

U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and envoy Steve Witkoff arrived ​in Doha on Tuesday for what the White House called "high-level" talks. However, Iran ​and the host ​nation, Qatar, said the discussions would take place through mediators rather than in direct meetings with Iranian officials.

Qatari Prime Minister ⁠Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani reaffirmed Doha's ongoing mediation efforts and its support for all negotiation tracks arising from the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, according to Qatar's Foreign ​Ministry on ‌Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's ⁠benchmark index gained ⁠0.5%, with the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank rising 1.3%.

Oil major Saudi Aramco ​added 0.4%.

Meanwhile, tanker traffic through the strategically ‌vital waterway Strait of Hormuz has begun ⁠to recover, with Vance saying oil flows through the strait had returned to pre-war levels.

Dubai's main share index rose 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties putting on 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.1%. The United Arab Emirates raised crude oil and condensate exports to a record in June, preliminary ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa showed, weeks after the Gulf producer ‌quit OPEC.

The surprise decision to end nearly 60 ⁠years of membership in the Organization of the ​Petroleum Exporting Countries on May 1, during the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, was aimed at unlocking greater value from its resources by ​freeing output ‌from the group's quota system.

The Qatari index edged 0.1% ⁠higher in choppy trade.

(Reporting ​by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)