Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real-estate developer globally, has announced that it has signed a MoU with National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain to provide preferential mortgage and financing solutions for customers purchasing off plan residential units across its developments.

The partnership reflects the commitment towards supporting the UAE’s dynamic real estate sector by making homeownership more accessible and delivering tailored financing solutions that meet the evolving needs of both end-users and property investors, said Sobha Realty in a statement.

The agreement will allow customers to avail mortgage loans on homes purchased within Sobha Realty’s flagship masterplans in Umm Al Quwain; Sobha Siniya Island and Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty and across all of its other developments.

Together, these landmark developments underscore Sobha Realty’s long-term commitment to shaping the future of UAE through thoughtfully designed communities that elevate quality of life, attract investment, and support the emirate’s broader economic and urban development ambitions.

Eligible customers purchasing residential units from Sobha will benefit from competitive mortgage rates, preferential financing terms, and a streamlined application process designed to provide greater convenience and flexibility throughout their home-buying journey, it stated.

The collaboration combines Sobha’s reputation for delivering quality, master-planned communities with NBQ’s customer-centric banking services and expertise in residential financing, enabling customers to make informed property decisions supported by reliable and flexible financial solutions, it added.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty said: “We are committed to creating exceptional living experiences while ensuring that the path to homeownership is as seamless and accessible as possible. Our partnership with NBQ reflects a shared vision of delivering greater value to customers through integrated solutions that simplify the home-buying journey and empower buyers to make confident investment decisions.”

“As demand for high-quality residential communities continues to grow across the UAE, access to flexible and reliable financing has become increasingly important. By combining Sobha Realty’s legacy of craftsmanship, quality, and customer-centricity with NBQ’s expertise in residential financing, we are enhancing the overall customer experience and supporting the long-term growth of the UAE’s real estate sector. We look forward to enabling more individuals, families, and investors to access the exceptional lifestyle offered across our developments,” he stated.

National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain CEO Adnan Al Awadhi said: “We believe responsible financing is a key enabler of sustainable development and one of the most effective ways to support the continued development of the UAE’s real estate sector.”

“Our partnership with Sobha reflects our commitment to helping individuals and families to realise their dream homes and providing investors with flexible financing solutions that allow them to capitalize on the opportunities offered by one of the world's most dynamic property markets,” he noted.

“We are focused on providing a seamless and personalised banking experience that empowers our customers to make confident financial decisions,” he added.

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