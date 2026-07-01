The UAE property market is set to see a new growth cycle in the next six months, with increased transactions, rising demand, upward price trends post-December 2026 due to stabilised supplies and higher rental returns, CEO of property management company 10X Properties said.

Sukesh Govindan predicted a buyer’s market where prices are likely to increase due to demand and supply dynamics.

“So many new projects are being launched, making it difficult for a buyer to find the right units and properties,” he told Zawya Projects. “The market will see a steady supply as some previously stalled projects will restart.”

He dismissed concerns about an oversupply of residential properties.

“There is no oversupply, and demand remains high, with most buyers being investors.”

Govindan said average residential rental yields currently range between 6 percent and 8 percent, although returns can reach as high as 10 percent in some locations. He added that some short-term rental units are returning to the long-term market, offering more options for tenants.

“The demand for mass housing and luxury properties remains strong with Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah seeing significant land transactions,” he observed.

His comments follow the release of a recent market survey indicating that Dubai's residential market is entering a more balanced phase while buyer confidence remains strong. The survey found that nearly two-thirds of active property seekers intend to purchase a home within the next six months despite expectations of softer price growth.

Govindan also acknowledged that construction costs have increased in the past three months, but should stabilise now that the situation is coming back to normal.

“In fact, developers have streamlined their supplies, sourcing materials from different parts of the world,” he noted.

He also expects continued growth in the branded residences segment.

"There has always been strong demand for branded residences. It is an evergreen segment that will continue to expand," Govindan said.

10X Properties had organized 10X Land Expo 2026, a real estate investment platform for investors, developers, landowners, industry experts, and strategic partners to explore the next phase of growth in the UAE’s property sector. The event showcased premium land investment opportunities exceeding AED100 billion, making it one of the largest land-focused real estate exhibitions in the region.

(Reporting by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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