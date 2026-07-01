Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University (PMU) has awarded a SAR994 million ($262 million) contract to Chinese infrastructure major Zhejiang Construction Investment Group for setting up a new specialty hospital within its premises at Al Khobar in the kingdom's Eastern Province.

Zhejiang Construction Investment Group is a major state-owned construction and infrastructure enterprise. Operating internationally through China Zhejiang Construction Group (Hong Kong) Limited and Zhejiang Construction International, the firm undertakes massive civil engineering, commercial building, and hospital projects.

The development will include a 60,000 sqm healthcare campus, comprising a 10-storey specialty hospital, supporting facilities, advanced medical systems, and integrated clinical infrastructure, said the University in a statement.

This contract award reflects the kingdom's continued commitment to expanding advanced healthcare facilities that support growing communities while enhancing medical education and clinical excellence, it added.-TradeArabia News Service