Saudi-based Emaar Executive Company (EEC) and Japan's Magna AI have signed up to expand the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.



The companies will collaborate to plan, develop and deliver sovereign AI data centers, AI Factory infrastructure, secure AI platforms, and large-scale AI transformation programmes across Saudi Arabia, with the potential to expand into the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA).



As part of the deal, Magna AI will lead AI Factory architecture, platform development, and AI security and governance, while EEC will deliver the engineering and construction backbone, including EPC execution, data centre construction, civil, mechanical, electrical and low-voltage (LV) systems integration, on-site project management, facility support, and regulatory coordination.



The collaboration is expected to span from the earliest stages of infrastructure development through to long-term operation. This includes site identification, feasibility studies, and business-case development; systems integration for AI data centers; energy, cooling and sustainability optimisation; and secure, compliant operations aligned with Saudi data-residency and cybersecurity requirements.



EEC specialses in data center construction, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), systems integration and infrastructure services.



Magna AI is a partnership between Trend Micro and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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