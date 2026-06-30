Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate company, has joined hands with Italian luxury brand Fendi Casa for the launch of Azure Oceanfront Villas, a collection of ultra-luxury mansions, set within the landmark AIDA clifftop community in Muscat, Oman.

Conceived by Dar Global, AIDA is one of the most expansive and exclusive mixed-use real estate developments globally.

Spanning over 4.3 million sq m and targeting international investors and buyers, AIDA blends nature, luxury and lifestyle, boasting world-class hotels, an 18-hole golf course, an exclusive members-only club, and a bouquet of residential offerings including upscale villas and apartments.

On the Azure Oceanfront Villa project, Dar Global said the launch unveils 19 well-designed and exquisitely-appointed mansions with direct beach access featuring Fendi Casa's signature Italian craftsmanship and refined high-end design to AIDA, a magnificent, gated community built on a 130-m-high cliff, surrounded by rocky canyons, pristine beaches, and the scenic Oman coastline.

Ziad El Chaar, the CEO of Dar Global, said: "The launch of Azure Oceanfront Villas, Interiors by Fendi Casa, at AIDA reflects Dar Global's commitment to identifying and unlocking high-value real estate opportunities in growth markets. Oman's luxury property sector is at a turning point, fuelled by investor appetite for branded residences and government initiatives driving inbound investment."

"Our partnership with Fendi Casa brings world-renowned Italian design to this vision, elevating the standard of upscale living in Muscat," he stated.

"Together, we are further elevating the position of AIDA as a strategic gateway for global investors seeking long-term value, lifestyle returns, and design-led distinction in the region," noted El Char.

"Positioned on an expansive site with unobstructed sea views, Azure Oceanfront Villas, with interiors by Fendi Casa, offers exceptional privacy and seclusion for a select group of discerning residents. The distinctly modern mansions embody the essence of seaside living, evoking a tranquil and luxurious sanctuary. With spacious floor plans, each villa includes private amenities such as an outdoor pool and a state-of-the-art gym, he added.

This elegant new landmark within AIDA marks the first collaboration between Dar Global and Fendi Casa on a high-end residential project.

The unveiling also represents a significant milestone for Oman as Azure Oceanfront Villas, Interiors by Fendi Casa, becomes the first development in the sultanate to feature interiors by the design brand of a luxury fashion Maison.