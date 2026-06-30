Zoya Developments has commenced construction of Calisi, its latest AED80 million ($22 million) residential project in Dubai South, just 30 days after its official launch. The milestone reflects the company’s focus on maintaining efficient development timelines and moving projects swiftly from planning and sales to on-site execution.

It also marks a further expansion of Zoya Developments’ presence in Dubai South, a district experiencing sustained growth driven by ongoing infrastructure investment, the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport and increasing connectivity to key economic hubs across the emirate.

As demand for residential property in the area continues to rise, Dubai South is attracting both end-users and investors seeking long-term growth opportunities in an emerging community. Against this backdrop, Calisi further strengthens Zoya Developments’ presence in one of Dubai’s most promising residential and investment destinations.

Calisi will comprise fully furnished two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED686,000 onwards, and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027.

Located 10 minutes away from Al Maktoum International Airport and 15 minutes from Expo City Dubai, the development provides access to major road networks and surrounding amenities.

Facilities will include a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, indoor parking and controlled access and security systems. The project forms part of Zoya Developments’ strategy to deliver contemporary residential communities in well-connected areas of Dubai, with an emphasis on construction quality and long-term value, said the statement.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, CEO Shoaib Khan said: "Calisi has been developed in response to growing demand for thoughtfully designed, fully furnished homes in Dubai South, which continues to emerge as an important residential district."

"We adopted the same execution-led approach with Miorah and look forward to maintaining that momentum with Calisi," he stated.

"Timely execution, adherence to high construction standards and delivery in line with announced schedules are central to building investor confidence. They also demonstrate our ability to meet our commitments while responding effectively to changing market conditions," he added.

Zoya Developments said Calisi is its second residential project in Dubai South, following Miorah, and forms part of the company’s broader strategy to develop high-quality residential communities in Dubai’s emerging growth corridors.

With construction now underway, the project marks another step in Zoya's commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed homes, creating long-term value and contributing to the continued evolution of Dubai’s real estate landscape, it added.

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