Marriott Executive Apartments, a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, has announced the opening of its premium mixed-use development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai.

Developed by Orra Hotel Apartments, the new property, Marriott Executive Apartments JLT, is designed to meet the evolving needs of long-stay business and leisure guests seeking flexibility, connectivity and residential comfort in one of Dubai’s most strategic business districts.

The key residential tower features 150 well designed, fully furnished apartments with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, created to support productivity alongside everyday comfort.

Each apartment features a premium bedding, fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, high speed internet, contemporary workspaces and modern entertainment, making longer stays feel effortless and well considered, it stated.

Private balconies and city views further enhance the sense of space, reinforcing a genuine home away from home experience, it added.

Located within Orra The Embankment, a premium mixed-use development in JLT, the property enjoys a prime position between Dubai Marina and Uptown Dubai, with convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Metro and major commercial districts including Jumeirah Beach Residence, Palm Jumeirah and DMCC.

Speaking at the launch, Mina Hanna, General Manager of Marriott Executive Apartments JLT, Dubai, said it has been designed for today’s global professionals who value space, privacy and flexibility alongside trusted service.

"Located in the heart of JLT, the property offers a strategic base for extended stays with seamless access to Dubai’s key commercial hubs," she stated.

According to her, guests have access to a considered mix of amenities designed to support both work and wellbeing, including an all day international dining restaurant, a fully equipped fitness centre, paddle court, outdoor swimming pool, sauna and steam facilities, a children’s play area, dedicated concierge services and meeting and conference spaces suited to executive meetings and small corporate gatherings.

The property also integrates keyless entry, high speed internet access and advanced guest room and energy management systems, backing seamless, secure and efficient stays, she added.

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