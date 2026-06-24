DUBAI - Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has released the next phase of Palm Central Private Residences on Palm Jebel Ali, reflecting continued demand for premium beachfront living.

The latest phase introduces 222 residences across three low- to mid-rise buildings. The launch builds on the strong market response to the initial release in October 2025.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “Dubai continues to demonstrate resilience and stability, underpinned by strong fundamentals and a long-term vision. This sustained confidence is reflected in the strong demand we are seeing for Palm Jebel Ali, which is rapidly emerging as a significant new waterfront destination globally.”

As part of the wider masterplan, the destination will feature a 9,000 sqm retail centre and the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque, which accommodates up to 1,000 worshippers.

Spanning 13.4 kilometres, Palm Jebel Ali comprises seven interconnected islands and more than 90 kilometres of beachfront.