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Dubai-based Palma Development has appointed APCC Piling & Marine Contracting to undertake piling and shoring works at the Serenia District East phase of the 5 billion UAE dirhams ($1.36 billion) master-planned community in Jumeirah Islands.
APCC Piling & has previously delivered the piling and shoring for Serenia District West and Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah, the developer said in a statement.
Khansaheb Civil Engineering has mobilised on site and commenced work as the main contractor following the completion of foundation work on the 46-storey West Residence. Khansaheb was awarded the AED 760 million construction contract last December.
Spanning more than 600,000 square feet of land with a total built-up area of 3.5 million square feet, Serenia District at Jumeirah Islands comprises six integrated towers centred around six unique lifestyle zones. The project is designed by Nikken Sekkei, a Japanese architectural firm.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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