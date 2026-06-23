Kuwait's Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has delayed a decision on a request by the country’s investment authority for the issuance of a tender for Al-Na'ayem Economic Zone zone consultancy study.

The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) has requested the CAPT to issue a consultancy study tender to update the feasibility study for the Al-Naayem project and for a comprehensive feasibility study for the Al-Nuwaiseeb Free Zone project.

“The Agency's Board of Directors, in its meeting last Wednesday, decided to postpone making a decision until it receives a letter from KDIPA outlining the amendments discussed within five working days,” Kuwait’s Alseyassah daily reported.

In April, KDIPA confirmed its intention to launch a tender to prepare consultancy studies for the Al-Na'ayem Economic Zone and the Nuwaiseeb Free Zone.

It said that in line with Kuwait's vision to diversify the national economy, the 2026-2027 plan includes preparing specialised consultancy studies and updating the feasibility study for the Al-Na'ayem Economic Zone project, as well as preparing a comprehensive feasibility study for the Nuwaiseeb Free Zone project.

The scope also includes preparing tender documents, partnership and qualification contracts, and ultimately launching both projects, leading to financial closure, it said.

Al-Na'ayem Economic Zone project aims to create a central location for expanding basic industries with emphasis on low-cost industrial activities. In the long term, it is envisioned as a hub for the growth of smart industries and renewable energy technologies.

Nuwaiseeb Free Zone project is planned to be constructed according to advanced economic specifications, making it a free zone comparable to regional free zones in terms of organisation and services offered to investors, the statement said.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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