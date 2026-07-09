Qatar's Ministry of Education is expected to award the first construction package under its 16 Schools Project in the fourth quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The first package covers the construction, modification and expansion of eight existing schools across Doha and surrounding areas.

The tender was issued on 27 November 2025, with bid submissions due by 26 July 2026.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in October 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that project completion is targeted for the third quarter of 2028.

The scope includes the construction of new classroom buildings connected to existing school facilities, together with upgrades to school premises.

Works comprise substructure construction, waterproofing, walls and partitions, doors and windows, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems, architectural finishes, fixtures and external works.

The eight schools included in Package 1 are:

·Umm Salal Muhammed Primary School for Girls

·Al Bayan Girls Primary Independent School

·Shahaniya Preparatory Boys School

·Al Bayyan 2nd Primary School

·Al Esraa Primary Independent Girls School

·Al Ebeeb Primary Girls School

·Al Shahaniya Secondary Girls School

·Amina Bint Wahb School at Al-Meselah

The overall project includes construction, modification and additional works of 16 schools in two packages.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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