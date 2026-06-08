KUWAIT CITY - The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) recently opened the bids of participating companies to operate, manage and improve training services, maintain and develop the new passenger terminal (T2) and the aircraft parking areas, and manage the centralized operation and maintenance of Kuwait International Airport.

Three companies submitted bids that will be referred to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for review and presentation of technical recommendations within 30 days.

The tender covers the airport expansion project, specifically T2, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Public Works.

Upon completion of the three phases of the project, the terminal will be handed over to DGCA, the governing body for the project that includes the construction of a passenger terminal with a capacity of up to 25 million passengers annually, 51 aircraft, transit hotel connected to the new terminal, VIP lounge, first-class and business-class lounges, central terminal building and a water tank building, all operating at service level A.

Once DGCA presents its recommendations regarding the tender and CAPT awards the contract to the best bidder that meets the requirements, the project will be referred to the State Audit Bureau (SAB) for audit, review and approval to pave the way for the implementation phase.

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