Kuwait’s Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has requested the three prequalified bidders for the Subiya Phase 4 Power Plant project to extend their bid bonds as the tender evaluation process continues, local Arabic language newspaper Alanba reported on Wednesday.

The project covers supply, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) units at the Sabiya Power and Water Distillation Plant in Al Jahra.

The planned expansion will add approximately 900 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity.

According to CAPT, the extension request was made under Article 46 of Kuwait’s Public Tenders Law No. 49 of 2016 due to the approaching expiry of the current bid security period.

The renewed bid bonds will remain valid from 29 June 2026 until 29 September 2026.

Three Kuwaiti companies submitted bids for the project, according to previous reports by industry news portals Utility Business MENA and Saudi Gulf Projects

Alghanim International submitted the lowest bid at 516.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.67 billion)

Kuwait-listed Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co. (HEISCO) submitted second lowest bid of KWD 548.45 million ($1.77 billion), followed by Al-Dhow Engineering General Trading & Contracting Co. at KWD 569.39 million ($1.84 billion).

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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