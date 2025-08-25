Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Sabiya Power and Water Distillation Plant (Phase 4) Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Units project in the fourth quarter, a source aware of the details said.

The project involves the construction, supply, installation, operation and maintenance of combined cycle gas turbine units, adding 900 megawatts (MW) of new power generation capacity at the Sabiya power and water distillation complex in Al Jahra.

The tender was issued on 27 April 2025, with a bid submission deadline of 22 July 2025.

“The EPC contract is likely to be awarded in October 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that completion is targeted for December 2027.

Sabiya Power Plant had a total installed capacity of 7046.7 MW.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

