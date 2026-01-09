DOHA: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has officially inaugurated the Afjat Muaither Reservoirs and Water Pumping Station, marking a significant addition to the country’s strategic water infrastructure and increasing the number of main water stations in operation to more than 40 nationwide.

The Afjat Muaither station significantly increases water storage capacity through the addition of two large reservoirs with a combined capacity of 36 million gallons. Kahramaa, in a post on X, said this expansion provides a strategic reserve capable of meeting peak demand and supporting emergencies.

The project also expands the geographic reach of the water supply network through high-efficiency pumping systems comprising 13 pumps and two main transmission lines, each with a diameter of 900 millimetres.

The station can distribute up to 71.7 million gallons of water per day through both lines, supplying key areas including Birkat Al Awamer, Al Wakrah, Hamad Port, and the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces Base.

In addition, the station reduces reliance on the Temporary Filling System (TFS) by ensuring a stable and permanent water supply, thereby minimising the need for temporary solutions. The facility includes an emergency tanker filling station with four filling points, as well as supporting service buildings such as a chlorination building, compressor building, surge absorption tank, and other essential infrastructure.

Partial operation of the station commenced in late August 2025, with full operation officially taking effect on November 20, 2025. The facility is equipped with advanced water quality monitoring systems, automated control technologies, and comprehensive safety measures, including alarm and protection systems.

The inauguration marks Kahramaa’s ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and readiness of the national water network, keeping pace with Qatar’s rapid urban and industrial growth. The project plays a key role in ensuring a continuous and secure supply of potable water in accordance with international health and safety standards, operating around the clock with advanced automated control systems.

Eng Hamad bin Ali Al Thani, Project Engineer at Kahramaa’s Water Projects Department, in a video message, said the inauguration represents a major milestone in strengthening the security, efficiency, and reliability of water supply across the country.

Eng Mubarak Faraj Al Abdullah, Reservoirs and Water Stations Engineer at Kahramaa’s Operation and Control Department said under normal operating conditions, the station serves southern areas such as Birkat Al Awamer and Al Wakrah, while also supporting and backing up neighbouring stations and transmission lines, including Mesaieed, Al Wakrah, and Al Wukair, and others.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

