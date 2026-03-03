Global renewable energy investments increased by around 8 percent in 2025 to peak at nearly $2.3 trillion, according to an official Arab study.

China emerged as the largest investment in the sector last year followed by the US, the Kuwaiti-based Arab Energy Organisation (AEO) said in the study last week.

Growth in such investments was far below the increase over the past few years as investments surged by around 27 percent in 2021 and continued to slow down in the following years, the study said.

Electric Vehicles were the largest recipient of such investments last year with nearly $893 billion, followed by solar and wind energy with around $690 billion.

The report showed China was by far the largest renewable energy investor, pumping nearly $800 billion. The US came second with investments of around $378 billion followed by Germany and the UK with about $148 billion and $85 billion respectively.

According to the report, investments in the sector by Arab countries have picked up in the past five years but they remained a fraction of the top global investors.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.