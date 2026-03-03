Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has updated the zakat share ratios for 32 companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange for the financial year ending 2025.

The updated ratios are now available through the department’s smart application and official website, enabling shareholders to accurately calculate and pay zakat on their shares during the holy month of Ramadan 2026.

The update includes companies operating across financial services, insurance, real estate, industry, transportation, telecommunications, and consumer sectors. The move reflects the department’s commitment to facilitating the precise and timely fulfilment of zakat obligations, particularly in response to the growing number of shareholders wishing to discharge their dues during Ramadan.

The department clarified that the full 2025 bulletin of share zakat ratios has not yet been issued, as some companies have not disclosed their final financial results. It confirmed that the comprehensive list will be released once all remaining financial statements are received and the relevant calculations are completed.

Ahmed Jaber Al-Jarbouei, Head of Zakat Services Section, stated that the department has consistently issued zakat ratios for listed companies over the past several years to assist shareholders in calculating and paying their share zakat within the prescribed timeframe. He noted that this service forms part of the department’s broader efforts to raise awareness about zakat rulings and facilitate compliance in accordance with Sharia principles.

Al-Jarbouei added that, as the official government body responsible for collecting and distributing zakat funds within the State of Qatar, the department also calculates zakat for small and medium-sized private companies not listed on the stock exchange upon request. This underscores its key role in supporting the economic sector and reinforcing corporate Sharia responsibility.

He called on companies of all sizes, banks, and business leaders to promptly fulfill their zakat obligations, emphasizing that zakat is both a religious duty and a rightful entitlement for the poor and needy—especially during Ramadan, when rewards are multiplied.

He also encouraged support for the department’s projects and programs across the country.

Shareholders can calculate their zakat using the Share Zakat Calculator available through the department’s smart application and website, as well as via the Edaa platform. The calculator enables users to compute zakat based on their investment intention and also includes tools for calculating zakat on cash, gold, silver, and companies. Payment can be made electronically through the app and website, at collection offices across the country, or through the department’s accounts at Islamic banks.

The Zakat Affairs Department affirmed that updating the share zakat ratios forms part of its ongoing commitment to transparency and to facilitating the proper discharge of zakat, ensuring funds reach eligible beneficiaries in accordance with Sharia provisions and providing reassurance to zakat payers.

