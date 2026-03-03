Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced that it has received bids from leading utility developers - Saudi group Acwa (formerly Acwa Power) and Spanish major GS Inima Environment - for its landmark Hidd Independent Water Production (IWP), following its international tender announcement.

A major seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in the kingdom, Hidd IWP will be implemented on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis.

The project will have a Guaranteed Net Contracted Water Capacity (GNCWC) of 11,364 cu m per hour, contributing substantially to Bahrain’s potable water supply and supporting growing residential, commercial, and industrial demand.

The bidding process was open to eligible prequalified companies who were required to meet a comprehensive set of technical, legal, and financial criteria as outlined in the Request for Proposals (RFP) documents.

The Hidd IWP Project reflects Bahrain’s continued commitment to expanding its desalination capacity through private sector participation and advanced water treatment technologies, ensuring long-term sustainability and reliable water supply for the Kingdom.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

