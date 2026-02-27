AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Waste Recycling Cooperative Association, as part of the executive programme for the cleanliness strategy and anti-indiscriminate waste disposal.

This step aims to enhance the ecosystem for managing non-hazardous solid waste and establish principles of the circular economy, as a means of supporting sustainable development in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The MoU which was signed by Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman and Association Chairman Hussein Abu Jabal, in the presence of Ministry Secretary-General Omar Arabiyat, and a number of officials and stakeholders from both sides.

Under the MoU, the two sides will expand cooperation and coordination in raising ecological awareness and promoting a culture of source-based waste sorting practices and recycling activities.

This process would contribute to cutting amount of waste sent to landfills, preserve natural resources, and achieve "optimal" use of recyclable materials within the framework of the circular economy that is based on reintroducing resources into the production cycle.

During the signing ceremony, Suleiman said that this step reflects the ministry's commitment to enhancing its partnership with civil society organisations and the cooperative sector, noting that the transition to a circular economy is a "national priority."

Suleiman noted that this vision contributes to creating "quality" job opportunities, promoting innovation in the waste management sector, and increasing resource efficiency.

He added that the ministry will provide the necessary technical and awareness support and oversee the implementation of joint programmes, in line with goals of the National Cleanliness and Anti-Indiscriminate Waste Dumping Strategy.

In turn, Abu Jabal expressed his pride in cooperating with the ministry, voicing its commitment to distributing waste sorting containers (for paper, cardboard, plastic, and metal) to schools, institutions, and various sectors in coordination with the ministry departments.

He also stressed the association's commitment to monitoring collection, transportation, and recycling processes, based on "organised and sustainable" mechanisms, as well as providing the ministry with periodic reports on recycled quantities and future development plans.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

