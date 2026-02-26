AMMAN — A Jordanian ministerial delegation on Wednesday visited the German capital, Berlin, as part of ongoing efforts to bolster the Kingdom's investment presence in Europe and prepare for the upcoming Jordan-Europe Investment Conference scheduled for April.

The delegation, which included Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh, held a series of high-level meetings with government officials and economic institutions, according to an Investment Ministry statement.

The discussions were attended by Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khouri and Investment Ministry Secretary General Zaher Qatarneh.

According to an Investment Ministry statement, the visit featured talks with German Minister of State for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali-Radovan.

The meeting focused on strengthening international cooperation and supporting developmental projects, particularly within the water and energy sectors, while fostering partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.

The ministers highlighted the investment opportunities in the Kingdom, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen, water, and infrastructure, stressing the importance of expanding economic cooperation with the German private sector.

